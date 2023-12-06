Watch live: Monique Worrell vs. Ron DeSantis at Florida Supreme Court

Watch this live stream from the Florida Supreme Court for arguments in the case of Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell vs. Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Worrell is seeking to be reiterated by the Florida Supreme Court. DeSantis claims that the Florida Senate rather than the court has the authority to decide.

The response filed in a brief by Worrell’s lawyers said the Supreme Court has decided on the validity of suspension orders by governors in the past. It further warned that accepting the argument made by lawyers representing DeSantis would be “contrary to well established precedent.”

“That position should give this Court great pause,” Worrell’s legal team argued. “Such an expansion of the Governor’s suspension power would lead to substantial abuse of the suspension power and have a chilling effect on state attorneys and other elected officials throughout the state.”

Watch the Supreme Court arguments here.