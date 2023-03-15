Watch: NASA unveils spacesuits to be used in humans' upcoming return to the moon

NASA on Wednesday unveiled spacesuits to be used by astronauts during the upcoming Artemis III mission, which will mark humans' long-awaited return to the moon.

The moon mission spacesuits revealed Wednesday are prototypes, NASA notes, but they could offer a glimpse at what space travelers might wear on the Artemis III mission that's currently set for 2025.

The suits debuted Wednesday had a dark gray material, but don't get used to that. The final version of the Artemis III suits will likely revert back to the standard all-white look used during previous missions to the moon, NASA says.

A prototype spacesuit for NASA's Artemis III mission is shown. The final version of the suit will likely be all-white, NASA said.

The landmark mission also hopes to accomplish a couple feats that have never been done before: landing a woman on the moon, and exploring the lunar south pole.

The Artemis mission kicked off in late 2022 with the launch and splashdown of an empty capsule. Up next is a crewed launch, Artemis II, which is scheduled to send four astronauts into orbit around the moon.

Watch NASA unveil Artemis III spacesuits

The event, hosted by Axiom Space, was held at Space Center Houston in Texas.

