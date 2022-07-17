Watch live as officials hold press conference on Uvalde school shooting

Members of a special Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting are holding a news conference Sunday, sharing details from a new preliminary report the panel produced on the shooting, highlighting lax security practices by school employees and a faulty law enforcement response.

In recent days, since the release of footage from inside Robb Elementary, questions over the response time and inaction from law enforcement have become more pointed.

The footage, released exclusively to the American-Statesman and KVUE, shows how numerous law enforcement officers waited more than an hour to breach the classroom where the gunman was holed up, even as students inside were desperately calling 911 pleading for help.

In a 77-page report suggested that shifting versions of events promoted by politicians and law enforcement leaders led to confusion over what happened on May 24, when 19 students and two teachers were gunned down inside the school.

