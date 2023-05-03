Watch live: Okmulgee police hold press conference on bodies found in Henryetta

Okmulgee Police are scheduled to host a press conference Wednesday discussing the discovery of seven bodies on a property in Henryetta.

On Monday, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice confirmed that two of the victims were missing teenagers Brittany Brewer, 15, and Ivy Webster, 14.

Authorities also confirmed that the body of Jesse McFadden was found at the scene Monday. In a Tuesday Facebook post, McFadden's mother-in-law said her daughter, McFadden's wife, and her three grandchildren were also killed. Those victims were identified as Holly Guess, 35, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Police speak with Nathan Brewer at his home in Henryetta Okla., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Janette Mayo, 59, later told The Oklahoman that law enforcement told her the victims were shot to death.

Grieving families want answers: 'There's no reason monsters should be let loose like that.'

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

