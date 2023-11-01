WATCH LIVE: Opening statements of Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The murder trial for Kaitlin Armstrong is set to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing up-and-coming professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in May 2022.

Cameras are allowed inside the courtroom for opening statements, closing arguments and the verdict, but not during witness testimony.

Members of the media entering court for the opening statements of the Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

History of the case

On May 11, 2022, Austin police found Wilson with a gunshot wound at an east Austin home. She ultimately died at the scene. Wilson, originally from Vermont, was in town for a race in Texas.

Police said Armstrong’s Jeep was in the area of the home where authorities found Wilson dead around the time of the shooting. On May 14, surveillance video captured Armstrong at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. On May 17, APD issued a murder warrant for Amstrong.

She eventually made her way to Costa Rica, where U.S. Marshals found and arrested her on June 30, 2022. Police said she cut and dyed her hair and had a bandage on her nose and bruised eyes.

On Oct. 11, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Armstrong tried to escape custody after a doctor’s appointment in south Austin. She ran from corrections officers who caught up to her in about 10 minutes.

There is currently a gag order on the case, so no one involved can speak about it until the trial is over.

