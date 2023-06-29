Watch live outside Supreme Court after decisions on affirmative action, religious freedom

A live stream broadcast shows the scene outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday after judges ruled against race-conscious admissions policies used at two universities and decided in favor of an evangelical Christian who was denied requests to take Sundays off to observe his Sabbath.

The Supreme Court struck down policies, widely known as affirmative action, used by Harvard College and the University of North Carolina to diversify their campuses. Affirmative action policies take race into consideration when deciding whether or not to admit a student into a college or university.

The court held that Harvard College and the University of North Carolina's policies violated the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment in a 6-3 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Thursday's Supreme Court decisions also included the court siding with an evangelical Christian who was denied requests to take Sundays off from his U.S. Postal Service job to observe his Sabbath.

Both of Thursday's decisions could impact the American workplace in areas of education and religion respectively.

