Watch live as PA Farm Show reveals this year's half-ton butter sculpture

Thousands will converge on Harrisburg this weekend for the 2024 Farm Show, but first all eyes will be on the annual butter sculpture reveal today.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding will be joined by Pennsylvania and Northeastern U.S. dairy industry leaders to unveil the 1,000-pound butter sculpture at the show fairgrounds at 10 a.m.

In years past, the half-ton sculpture has features farmers, cows, superheros and the Flyers' Gritty.

You can watch the unveiling live here:

The show is officially Pennsylvania’s State Fair and runs Saturday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 13.

Butter Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, of Conshohocken, will be part of the festivities at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron Street.

“Farm Show is Pennsylvania’s State Fair,” Secretary Redding said in a news release. “But it is so much more than exciting competitions, laughs, and great food. It is a chance to connect with the people who feed us and feed our economy every day, producing the goods and materials we rely on to enhance our quality of life, and sustain our environment and communities. It is a chance to learn and a chance to explore what connects us all as Pennsylvanians.”

Kolton Grim, of York County, won supreme champion beef bull (pictured) and beef female at the 2023 PA Farm Show on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Harrisburg.

The show is the largest indoor agricultural expo in the nation, featuring nearly 6,000 animals, 12,000-plus competitive events and exhibits, nearly 250 commercial exhibits and hundreds of educational and entertaining events, according to organizers.

Pennsylvania’s State Fair showcases top competitors from 108 county and local fairs. The agriculture industry supports 593,000 Pennsylvania jobs and contributes $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy every year, according to the state news release.

Admission is free. Parking is $15 per vehicle.

Hours, a daily schedule of events, maps, and more information can be found at farmshow.pa.gov under 2024 Farm Show.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: PA Farm Show butter sculpture revealed. Watch here