Watch live: Parents of Oxford shooting suspect in court

Jennifer and James Crumbley appear before Judge Julie Nicholson on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, are expected to be in an Oakland County court Friday in an attempt to convince a judge to lower their bond.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting that left four students dead. Their bond is currently set at $500,000 each and they want it lowered to $100,000 each.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. You can watch it live here.

