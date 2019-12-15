Pelosi announces U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal

Washington — House Democrats announced Tuesday they have reached a deal with the White House on the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, bringing President Trump closer to fulfilling a major legislative accomplishment.

"This is a day we've all been working to and working for on the path to yes," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California said.

Asked by CBS News' Nancy Cordes whether it was a coincidence that the trade deal was being announced on the same day that articles of impeachment were unveiled by House Democrats, Pelosi responded, "No, it's not a coincidence. It's just that as we get to the end of a session, there have to be some decisions made. The timetable for impeachment is the timetable for the committees, and that came to an end with the hearing yesterday."

House Democrats held a press conference to announce the deal, just moments after Democratic leaders unveiled two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump. The trade agreement, signed by the leaders of those countries last year but not yet approved by Congress, is a revamp of NAFTA and a fulfillment of a key campaign promise by the president.

Democratic Congressman Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the leader of the House Ways and Means Committee, heralded the deal as "transformative," and said the agreement is a "triumph for organized labor" and "for workers everywhere across America."

"There is no question of course that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA, but in terms of our work here, it is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration," Pelosi said.

Mr. Trump praised the progress made on the agreement Tuesday morning, saying it will bring about an end to the Clinton-era NAFTA.

"America's great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good. It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody - Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions - tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country's worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!" he tweeted ahead of the announcement from Pelosi and Neal.

