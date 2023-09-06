WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania State Police provide update on ongoing manhunt in Chester County

Pennsylvania State Police are slated to provide an update on the hunt for Danelo Cavalcante, a prisoner who escaped the Chester County Prison and has been eluding law enforcement for days in the surrounding area.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bevins is expected to address the public and media at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Catch up on our full coverage of the ongoing manhunt

THE LATEST Chester County prison manhunt targets 'heavily wooded' area near Longwood Gardens: Updates

FOR DELAWARE RESIDENTS: Manhunt for escaped inmate continues in PA: Delaware police warn residents to be vigilant

WHAT'S BEEN HAPPENING: Manhunt for escaped Chester County inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante continues; schools close

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: West Chester manhunt: Police provide latest details in ongoing search