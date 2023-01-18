WATCH LIVE: Person of interest named in MLK Day shootings at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce

Chief Deputy Brian Hester is scheduled to have a news conference at 10 a.m. to answer questions from the news media regarding the shooting incident that occurred at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Monday afternoon. The news conference is at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, 4700 West Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County sheriff's detectives on Tuesday confirmed a woman, 29, died who was shot along with seven others during a Martin Luther King Jr. car show event Monday.

Four others — one of whom was a child — were injured fleeing the scene during the chaotic incident that happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday at Ilous Ellis Park, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman who died at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital has been identified as Nikkitia Bryant, 29, of Fort Pierce.

10:12 a.m.: The shooting was not targeted at the MLK Day event, Hester said

There were rumors that someone came here to target the MLK Day event, Hester said, and there was a BOLO out for the person making the threat. But it was found to be not credible, he said.

"This was a dispute between a couple of individuals and they chose… a way to resolve that dispute that basically had no concern for the lives of all the 1000+ other people who were enjoying a family event," Hester said.

Hester hesitated a few times while talking about the individuals to watch his language since it was being broadcast. "I'm putting this very nicely, because there's a lot of people watching."

10:10 a.m.: Hester: 'There were heroes there that day'

Hester praised the members of the community who came forward to perform CPR, apply compresses,a dn get victims to the hospital in their own cars.

"I think it's really important how our community rallied around those people," he said,

10:05 a.m.: All but two shooting victims released from hospital

Two of the shooting victims remain in stable condition, Hester said, and the others have been released.

Hester identified the woman who died as Nikkitia Bryant, 29, of Fort Pierce. Bryant was attending the event with her 9-year-old daughter.

10:01 a.m.: Hester says shooting involved gang members but was not gang-related, person of interest named

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office is no longer saying the shooting was gang-related, Hester said at the press conference Wednesday morning, But some of the people involved are "documented gang members," he said.

"We don't believe this was two rival gangs that showed up at the grounds of this event and decided to go at each other," Hester said.

Hester named one person of interest, Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., of Fort Pierce, and asked for the public's help finding him. There is an active warrant for Johnson for felony violation of probation, he said.

9:53 a.m.: Law enforcement, city commission: If you saw something, say something

That’s the plea the St. Lucie County Sherriff’s Office, Fort Pierce Police Department and City Commission are stressing to the public just one day after eight people were shot at Ilous Ellis Park following a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The incident is believed to be the result of a gang dispute, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Those with details about the mass shooting are encouraged to call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

9:50 a.m.: Crowd attends candlelight vigil for MLK Day shooting victims

Pastor Richard Cox, of Trinity Lutheran Church, led a prayer vigil at the corner of North 13th Street and Avenue M Tuesday night for the victims of Monday's mass shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and car show on Monday at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

"We're out here to demonstrate support that the people involved are members of our community too and that we love them and we're praying for swift healing for those in the hospital and our prayers are with those who lost loved ones yesterday," Pastor Cox said.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

