Pike County murder trial continued Tuesday

WAVERLY, Ohio – The trial of George Wagner IV continued Tuesday with a hearing on whether full audio clips of conversations among Wagner IV and family members should be played for the jury.

Wagner IV faces 22 counts, including eight for aggravated murder, for the 2016 deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County. Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, the prosecution played evidence pulled from phone calls, a laptop and an in-car conversation between members of the family. Wagner IV's attorneys objected to playing portions of the conversations and requested that the full audio be played.

Wagner IV's attorneys want jurors to get more context for the intercepts collected by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. "The problem is whatever excerpt is played, the jury is left with the impression about what the call was all about," attorney John Parker said.

The prosecution is expected to call more of its star witnesses in the days ahead. Those include Wagner IV's grandmother Fredericka Wagner, mother Angela Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner.

Here's Tuesday proceedings via Twitter:

Jurors heard about more physical evidence in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV this morning: fingerprints, palm prints, handwriting & 10 "surreptitious recordings." A small portion related directly to Wagner IV. Photo: Wagner provides footprint, @ldufour @Enquirer 1/11 pic.twitter.com/HMear4IJrj — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) October 18, 2022

Jurors got a peek into the financial lives of the Wagner family this afternoon in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. Investigators from Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation culled info from their multiple bank/bank card statements. Photo: @ldufour @Enquirer. 1/10 pic.twitter.com/jfwVPqrQUM — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) October 18, 2022

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Trial of George Wagner IV continues in Pike County with audio review