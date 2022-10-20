Watch live: Pike County trial of George Wagner IV continues with firearms evidence

WAVERLY, Ohio – The trial of George Wagner IV, now in its seventh week, continues in the Pike County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, jurors learned more about the financial life of the Wagner family and what it revealed about family dynamics.

"They're a coordinated group," said Michael Kaizar, forensic accountant with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, noting that he found more than $100,000 in transfers between Wagner accounts in the four years of records he analyzed.

Jurors also learned that investigators found a flashlight handle in a cistern behind a home the Wagners once owned in Adams County. Analysis confirmed it was part of a homemade gun silencer. Financial records show both Wagner and his brother, Edward "Jake" Wagner, bought four flashlights in the weeks before the Rhoden family was killed April 21-22, 2016. One purchased by Jake Wagner matched the brand found in the cistern.

Wagner is facing eight counts of aggravated murder and 14 other charges in connection with the shooting deaths of seven members of the Rhoden family and one future member.

Here are photos from this week in court:

Here highlights from Thursday:

Lots of bits and pieces of evidence introduced or reintroduced in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV this morning. (Photo: Matt White of BCI, by @brooke_lavalley @DispatchAlerts) 1/8 pic.twitter.com/DPzxOMaWO3 — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) October 20, 2022

Jurors heard 500 pages worth of text messages between Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden this afternoon in the #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. Investigators found the texts on a Wagner family laptop they confiscated in mid-2018. 1/13 — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) October 20, 2022

