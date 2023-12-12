Watch live: Police give update on Austin mass shooting

Austin police are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday, a week after a mass shooting killed six people across Central Texas.

The Bexar County Sheriff said the shootings began in San Antonio where the suspect, Shane James, killed his parents in their home on Dec. 5. Authorities say he then drove to Austin, shooting at multiple locations across the city over the span of eight hours, killing four people. He was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle following a police pursuit.

Geydi Pop mourns the death of Emmanuel Pop Ba on Shadywood Drive in South Austin on Wednesday December 6, 2023, who was shot and killed on Tuesday.

APD's press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. A live stream embed will be added to this story as soon as it becomes available.

What we know about Austin mass shooting victims

