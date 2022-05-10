Watch live: Police discuss capture of Casey White and Vicky White in Evansville Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — U.S. marshals and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office will have a news conference at 11 a.m. Central Tuesday to provide more information on the captures of Casey White and Vicky White.

The Whites, who garnered national media attention after staging an escape from an Alabama prison some 300 miles away, were apprehended after a short chase up U.S. 41 in Vanderburgh County on Monday afternoon.

Hamrick's Towing & Recovery hauls the Cadillac sedan fugitives Casey White and Vicky White, no relation, were driving when law enforcement officials forced them into a ditch at Burch Drive in Evansville, Ind., after a short chase Monday evening, May 9, 2022. The two have been on the run since Vicky White, a detention officer, helped the inmate Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Detention Center April 28, 2022.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder and kidnapping. He also reportedly confessed to the 2015 killing of Connie Ridgeway. Vicky White, meanwhile, was the Lauderdale County corrections officer who reportedly helped him escape on April 29. The two are not related.

Vicky White died hours after the chase. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said she shot herself after marshals collided with the gray Cadillac she and Casey were trying to use to escape.

Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail early Tuesday morning.

The case had been the subject of rampant online and media speculation for days Among the unanswered questions now: Why were the Whites in Evansville? How did they get here? Where did they get the Cadillac? And why did they stay so long?

According to police, the Whites may have stayed in this city hundreds of miles from their home for more than a week.

On Sunday, authorities recovered a dark blue 2006 Ford F-150 reportedly used by the Whites from Weinbach Car Wash. A manager provided police with security footage that showed a man bearing a resemblance to Casey White standing near the truck.

Wedding said the vehicle had been abandoned on May 3.

A man stands next to a truck U.S. Marshals said was driven by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White at Weinbach Car Wash in Evansville, Indiana. The truck was found abandoned there Sunday, May 8. White escaped from an Alabama prison with former correctional officer Vicky White last week.

