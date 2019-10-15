This article, "No excuse": Police vow cop who killed woman will be held accountable, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

Fort Worth Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus vowed a white former police officer would be held accountable for killing a 28-year-old black woman inside her home over the weekend. Aaron Dean, who resigned Monday before he could be fired from the police department, was out on bond after being arrested and charged with murder in the death of Atatiana Jefferson.

