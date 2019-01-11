Watch live: Police give update on Jayme Closs case

Law enforcement authorities in Barron, Wisconsin, are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday about the case of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was found alive Thursday after having been reported missing nearly three months earlier.

Closs went missing on Oct. 15 after police discovered someone had broken into the family home and killed her parents. She was discovered barely an hour's drive away from where she lived.

Authorities on Thursday said a suspect was in custody, but offered no other details.