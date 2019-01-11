Watch live: Police give update on Jayme Closs, missing Wisconsin teen found

The Barron County Sheriff's Department is providing an update on 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been found found alive nearly three months after her parents were found murdered in their western Wisconsin home and she went missing.

Authorities say Douglas County officials found her in the northern Wisconsin town of Gordon at 4:43 p.m. Thursday afternoon. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

Gordon is a remote town of fewer than 700 people about 40 miles south of Superior. Jayme was taken from her home in Barron, about 70 miles south of Gordon.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET Friday at the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

