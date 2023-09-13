Watch live: Police speak after capture of Pennsylvania fugitive following two-week manhunt

Watch live as Pennsylvania state and local authorities hold a news briefing to announce the capture of fugitive Danelo Cavalcante after two weeks on the run.

Cavalcante was arrested without incident on Wednesday (13 September) and taken to the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale barracks.

The fugitive was found hiding inside a shed in Pottstown with the rifle he had previously stolen from a home in South Coventry Township.

Aerial footage of the capture showed dozens of law enforcement officers surrounding Cavalcante, who was wearing a grey Eagles hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

For 14 days, Cavalcante managed to elude hundreds of law enforcement officers, including tactical teams in full combat gear, tracking dogs, cops on horseback and on aircraft.

Authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil before he was captured in Virginia.

Cavalcante killed his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandão in front of her children in 2021.