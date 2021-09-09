Watch live: Polk Sheriff provides latest update in Lakeland mass killing

A shooting north of Lakeland over the weekend left four dead, including a 3-month-old infant, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

At a news conference at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Grady Judd said Bryan Riley, 33, a former marine from Brandon, had no apparent connection to the victims.

Riley surrendered on Sunday morning after a furious gun battle with authorities who brought in at least one armored vehicle during their standoff. An officer then rushed into the home and rescued an 11-year-old girl, who was still conscious despite being shot seven times. She was in critical but stable condition on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Judd said that Riley appeared to be suffering from mental health issues. He said Riley’s girlfriend told investigators he had post-traumatic stress syndrome and had been unraveling for weeks, repeatedly telling her he could communicate directly with God.

