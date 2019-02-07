Watch live: President Donald Trump speaks at National Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON - It's the first Thursday in February, which means it's time for the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual event drawing presidents, politicians, faith leaders and other dignitaries since 1953.

It was originally called the Presidential Prayer Breakfast and started when President Dwight D. Eisenhower was invited to join an already-existing prayer circle.

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at this year's breakfast at the Hilton Hotel in Washington.

The event is hosted by members of Congress and the Fellowship Foundation, a Christian organization.

The event is hosted by members of Congress and the Fellowship Foundation, a Christian organization.

