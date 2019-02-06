Watch live as President Trump gives his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., look on, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. More

President Donald Trump delivers his 2019 State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress shortly after 9 p.m. ET.

Trump was forced to postpone his annual speech, originally scheduled for Jan. 29, because of the 35-day government shutdown. The shutdown came after he and Democratic lawmakers failed to reach an agreement to fund the majority of government departments, amid an impasse over his demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the southern border.

The president had planned to go ahead with the speech, despite a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging him to reschedule over "security concerns." But he backed down after she flatly told him he'd have to wait. The shutdown finally ended on Jan. 25, without the border wall money Trump wanted, and the speech was rescheduled.

But the deal only funded the government through Feb. 15. So, Trump will deliver his delayed address as the clock ticks for Congress to come up with a deal to avert another shutdown.

USA Today will provide live coverage of his speech in the player at the top of the page. Below are some highlights from Donald Trump's 2018 State of the Union Address.

