Watch live: Prosecutor seeks to charge Ethan Crumbley in Oxford school shooting

The Oakland County Prosecutor said Wednesday that she is seeking to charge the suspect with four counts of first-de

confirmed the name of the alleged suspect in the school shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald named the suspect as Ethan Crumbley, age 15, and said the charges she is seeking against him include terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder and related charges to the use of a firearm at the school shooting. She added that she is seeking to charge Crumbly as an adult.

During the news conference, McDonald is expected to announce charges against the 15-year-old sophomore who is accused of a killing four students and injuring six others and a teacher.

The suspect was armed with a semiautomatic handgun his dad purchased four days earlier on Black Friday, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said late Tuesday evening.

