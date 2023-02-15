WATCH LIVE: Prosecutors to announce charges related to mass shooting near downtown Lakeland

Prosecutors are expected to announce federal charges Wednesday over a mass shooting in Lakeland.

Eleven people were injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened last month just north of downtown Lakeland.

Police said several shooters are believed to have opened fire on the victims from a car.

Detectives have said they don’t believe this was a random act.

Earlier this month, police said they were forced to shoot and kill a 21-year-old suspect in the shooting after he carjacked a woman at a restaurant and drove toward officers.

