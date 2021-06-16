WATCH LIVE: Putin holds solo press conference following talks with Biden

In this article:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold a solo press conference on Wednesday, shortly after his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden concluded.

The two global leaders previously decided to hold separate news conferences after their private meeting at Geneva’s Villa La Grange.

