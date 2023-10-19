WATCH LIVE: Richard Allen, accused in Delphi murders, appears in Allen County court

EDITOR'S NOTE: Richard Allen's hearing did not begin at the scheduled time. Court TV reported Allen's attorneys have quit the case. The hearing is expected to begin on the feed at 3 p.m.; refresh this story for updates as they become available.

Richard Allen, accused in the killings of Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams, was scheduled to appear in court today in Allen County. Court TV made the feed below available to the media.

Allen was arrested in 2022, five years after the two girls were found dead near the Monon High Bridge. A 136-page memorandum was filed last month by Allen's defense team requesting a hearing to present evidence that the search warrant for his home was based on a faulty probable cause.

Since his arrest, Allen was moved to Westville Correctional Facility. His lawyers filed a motion claiming his mental state had declined and asking that he be moved from the prison. A panel of mental health experts determined he did not need to be moved.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Allen County Judge Frances Gull ordered on Oct. 12 that a hearing would take place Oct. 19 to "discuss the upcoming hearing on October 31, 2023, and other matters which have recently arisen." An Oct. 31 hearing is not yet listed in the online case listing, but a jury trial is on the books beginning Jan. 8, 2024.

Over the years before the arrest, investigators released multiple suspect sketches as well as images of Libby and Abby's final moments caught on Libby's cellphone. Documents released last summer revealed that the two victims were wounded by a "sharp object."

Watch Richard Allen's hearing on Court TV

Delphi murders: Read the probable cause affidavit for Richard Allen's arrest

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Watch live: Delphi murders hearing for Richard Allen