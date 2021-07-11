Watch live: Richard Branson heads to space on his Virgin Galactic spaceship

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Samantha Masunaga
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In 2004, British billionaire Richard Branson proclaimed he would fly into space on his company's spaceship in just three years to kick off what he hoped would become a routine travel experience, drinks and all.

Nearly 17 years after that proclamation, he is finally set to do it.

Branson, along with five other Virgin Galactic employees — two pilots and three others who are testing parts of the in-cabin experience — are set to launch to suborbital space on the company's first flight with a full crew aboard. The carrier aircraft with the spaceship attached to its belly took off around 7:40 a.m. Pacific time Sunday from a New Mexico spaceport near the city of Truth or Consequences.

The spaceship was expected to detach from the carrier aircraft about 50 minutes after launch, once it has reached a specific altitude. Then the ship will rocket itself to suborbital space. The livestream of the mission is being hosted by Stephen Colbert.

The flight is set to put Branson in space ahead of billionaire rival Jeff Bezos, who is due to launch to suborbital space July 20 in a capsule developed by his Blue Origin space company.

Like Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin plans to sell tickets to tourists who want to experience a few minutes of weightlessness in suborbital space. Bezos' company is also developing a larger rocket called New Glenn intended to launch satellites, and it had hoped to win a NASA contract with Lockheed Martin, Draper and Northrop Grumman to build a lunar lander that was instead awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Sunday's flight marks a milestone for the 17-year-old Virgin Galactic, which spent years developing its SpaceShipTwo craft and larger carrier aircraft.

The company has faced its share of setbacks.

In 2014, an earlier version of SpaceShipTwo broke apart in midair during a powered test flight, killing copilot Michael Alsbury and injuring pilot Peter Siebold. The National Transportation Safety Board later concluded that the crash was caused by pilot error and faulted the craft's builder, Scaled Composites, and the Federal Aviation Administration for failing to create enough safeguards to prevent the accident.

Virgin Galactic brought spaceship construction and development in-house and unveiled a new SpaceShipTwo in 2016. The space plane reached suborbital space for the first time during a 2018 test flight, putting Virgin Galactic closer to its goal of flying tourists who pay for the ride. The company charges as much as $250,000 per ticket and has about 600 people in line.

But after a test flight in 2019, company officials found that a seal had come undone along a stabilizer on the space plane's wing, which helps keep the plane flying straight, according to a recent book about the company. "Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut," by Nicholas Schmidle, quotes Virgin Galactic's then-vice president for safety and test as saying, “I don’t know how we didn’t lose the vehicle and kill three people.”

A Virgin Galactic official told the Washington Post that although there was damage to the stabilizer, it had no effect on the flying qualities of the space plane and that the company was already implementing an updated stabilizer design for the subsequent spaceship.

Branson recently told the Associated Press that it was "very important" for potential customers to see him in the spacecraft.

The company has said it expects to complete two more test flights before it begins flying customers to space next year.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How To Watch Richard Branson’s Historic Virgin Galactic Space Launch On Sunday

    UPDATE: After being delayed by overnight thunderstorms, takeoff is now set for 10:30 AM Eastern time from the state-owned Spaceport of America in New Mexico. EARLIER: Richard Branson, the swashbuckling owner of Virgin Galactic and media mogul, will take off for a sub-orbital flight on Sunday morning. The flight will make Branson the first owner […]

  • Virgin Galactic space plane carrying billionaire adventurer Richard Branson lifts off, bound for edge of space

    Virgin Galactic and founder-passenger Richard Branson on Sunday began their historic spaceflight.

  • Virgin Galactic: Watch live as Richard Branson is launched into space

    Branson has taken off – watch live Sir Richard Branson interview: 'I'm far more excited than worried' Sir Richard Branson plans to make astronautical history on Sunday afternoon by becoming the first billionaire in space. The 70-year-old Virgin Galactic founder has lifted off from a runway near the small town of Truth and Consequences in New Mexico on the maiden passenger flight of his company's SpaceShipTwo spaceplane. Dubbed the VSS Unity, it will be lifted to about 50,000ft by a specially mad

  • Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space

    A twin-fuselage jet took off on Sunday carrying a Virgin Galactic rocket plane primed to soar more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert with British billionaire Richard Branson aboard in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space. Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc employees strapping in for the flight, has touted the mission as a precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he founded poised to begin commercial operations next year. Sunday's high-altitude launch of the VSS Unity rocket plane marks the company's 22nd test flight of its SpaceShipTwo system, and its fourth crewed mission beyond Earth's atmosphere.

  • Blue Origin throws shade at Virgin Galactic before Richard Branson's flight

    Blue Origin claims Richard Branson isn't really going to outer space.

  • Sir Richard Branson takes off on 'extraordinary' space flight

    The UK businessman is set to realise a lifetime's ambition by flying to the edge of space.

  • Richard Branson launches into space Sunday on Virgin Galactic flight

    Richard Branson takes off into space on Sunday. Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick shares the details.

  • Watch live as Virgin Galactic's first passenger flight takes off with Richard Branson on board

    Virgin Galactic is set to launch its first passengers to space tomorrow morning, and you can watch the whole thing right here. The launch is scheduled for 7:30 AM Pacific, with streaming festivities (including commentary by Stephen Colbert) starting on the hour. This launch is the 22nd for VSS Unity, Virgin Galactic's first spacecraft to leave the atmosphere.

  • Virgin Galactic's rocket carrier takes off with Richard Branson on board

    If successful, Branson’s trip to space would edge out fellow billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is planning a similar feat July 20.

  • Richard Branson set to launch into space on Virgin Galactic spaceship

    Billionaire Sir Richard Branson is set to launch to the edge of space Sunday in the first fully crewed flight from his private space tourism firm Virgin Galactic. Branson, 70, will serve as a mission specialist on what is being called the Unity 22 mission, the fourth crewed spaceflight for Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spacecraft. The launch will take place from New Mexico's Spaceport America, and live coverage will commence at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday on Virgin Galactic's website and social media pages.

  • I made a baked potato in my air fryer, and I'm never using an oven again

    Although baked potatoes can be made in the oven or even the microwave, after air-frying a spud I don't think I'll be using those other methods again.

  • Richard Branson is set to launch into space this weekend. Here's what to know.

    Richard Branson is set to launch into space Sunday. If he's successful, he'll beat Jeff Bezos by days. Here's what to know about the flight.

  • Virgin Galactic prepares to lift off

    A historic day in space travel as billionaire Richard Branson and his crew prepare for this historic moment that’s been 17 years in the making.

  • Global Boom in House Prices Becomes a Dilemma for Central Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Surging house prices across much of the globe are emerging as a key test for central banks’ ability to rein in their crisis support.Withdrawing stimulus too slowly risks inflating real estate further and worsening financial stability concerns in the longer term. Pulling back too hard means unsettling markets and sending property prices lower, threatening the economic recovery from the C

  • NASA will attempt a 'risky' maneuver to fix its broken Hubble Space Telescope as early as next week

    Engineers have been troubleshooting NASA's Hubble Telescope since it went offline in mid-June. Now, they're going to try switching to backup hardware.

  • EXPLAINER: How Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space

    Virgin Galactic will become the first rocket company to launch the boss when Richard Branson straps into one of his sleek, shiny space planes this weekend. The self-described tie-loathing adventurer and troublemaker will join five company employees for Sunday’s test flight from New Mexico's southern desert — the company’s fourth trip to the edge of space. Branson assigned himself to Virgin Galactic’s first full-scale crew, jumping ahead of Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos, an even richer rocketeer looking to launch himself into space.

  • What does the Chinese military want with your unborn baby’s genetic data?

    The BGI group has used data from its popular prenatal test to help the People’s Liberation Army improve ‘population quality’ but they are far from the only ones normalizing eugenics A woman who is pregnant and had taken Chinese gene firm BGI Group’s Nifty prenatal test, holds a blank copy of the test’s consent form in Warsaw, Poland, earlier this year. Photograph: Jakub Stezycki/Reuters Your unborn baby is already being monetized Could data harvested from millions of pregnant women pave the way

  • Inside the preparations being made for Richard Branson’s space launch

    The excitement among space enthusiasts is building Saturday morning in New Mexico. That's where, in a little more than 24 hours, billionaire Richard Branson's company, Virgin Galactic, will send him and three other employees to the edge of space. It's another milestone in the emerging commercial market of sub-orbital flight. Mark Strassmann has the details.

  • Covid origins: Scientists weigh up evidence over virus's origins

    Researchers aim to "set the record straight" on how the virus transferred from bats into humans.

  • Autonomous drones learn to find 'hidden' meteorite impact sites

    Drones are learning to find meteorite impact sites all by themselves, helping to locate space rocks that might otherwise go missed.