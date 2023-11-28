Rosalynn Carter funeral: Watch live as Jimmy Carter and all 5 living first ladies attend service

A memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter is being held today in Atlanta, where former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and all five living former first ladies — Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton — are expected to gather at what is being billed as a “tribute service” at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the Emory University campus.

Yahoo News will be carrying a livestream of the service above beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

The last time all of the living first ladies attended an event together was in 2018 at the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral. All living current and former presidents and first ladies, including Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter and the Trumps, attended the service.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn Carter attend the state funeral service of former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington in 2018. (Chris Kleponis/Getty Images) (Pool via Getty Images)

Before that, in 2007, all current and former presidents and first ladies, including George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush, the Carters and Nancy Reagan, attended the funeral of former President Gerald Ford in Washington.

Rosalynn Carter died last week at 96. She had entered home hospice care in Plains, Ga., after being diagnosed with dementia.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th and longest-living president in American history, turned 99 on Oct. 1. In February, he decided to forgo further medical treatment for an undisclosed illness and entered hospice care at his home.

A military honor guard carries the casket of Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta ahead of a memorial service Tuesday. (Erik S. Lesser/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The Carters made their last public appearance in September, when they attended the Plains Peanut Festival a week before Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday. The couple waved to parade attendees from the back of an SUV.

Following Tuesday’s memorial service in Atlanta, Rosalynn Carter will be taken back to Plains for a private funeral on Wednesday at Maranatha Baptist Church, the couple's home church. From there the casket will then be transferred to a hearse and depart for private interment at the Carter family residence. Jimmy Carter plans to be buried next to her.

A guest looks at the program prior to a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Brynn Anderson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

A staff member with Habitat for Humanity adjusts a helmet placed on the entrance to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta after a public memorial service for first lady Rosalynn Carter on Monday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images)