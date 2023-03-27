Watch live: Scene at Covenant School shooting in Green Hills

Three children are dead after a Monday morning shooting at Covenant School in Green Hills, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials.

Authorities are expected to give an update in a briefing scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

The shooting was reported on social media at about 10:30 a.m. at The Covenant School, located at 33 Burton Hills Blvd.

The shooter was engaged by police and reported dead, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville shooting: Authorities to speak on Covenant School fatalities