Watch live as Senator Menendez indictment unsealed by attorney after $580k of cash and gold found at home

Watch live as the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York announces the unsealing of an indictment charging Robert Menendez, a senior US Senator from New Jersey with bribery and corruption charges.

The charges connect the Democratic leader of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee and his wife to an alleged scheme with New Jersey businessmen.

The indictment unsealed in US District Court in Manhattan on 22 September names Nadine Menendez, New Jersey real estate developer Fred Daibes, and associates Wael Hana and Jose Uribe alongside Mr Menendez.

Prosecutors allege the couple enjoyed a “corrupt relationship” with their New Jersey associates to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from at least 2018 up until about 2022.

Authorities have seized $100,000 worth of gold bars and more than $480,000 in cash, mostly stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets and a safe at their home and bank, according to the indictment.