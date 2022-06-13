Watch live: Sheriff Mike Lewis news conference on shooting death of Wicomico deputy

Sheriff Mike Lewis and Maryland State Police representatives offer an update on the in the line of duty death of Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard.

Hilliard, a 16-year veteran law enforcement officer, was injured in a officer-involved shooting at the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville on Sunday night, according to the town and the sheriff's office, and later died from his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, the sheriff's office released information asking for the public's help in locating a man identified as Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, and police said he was located and taken into custody.

Follow along with Lewis' news conference below.

