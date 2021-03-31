Watch live: Witnesses testify in trial of Derek Chauvin
The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, continues in Minneapolis.
A Cup Foods cashier and customer took the stand Wednesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin. Latest updates from court.
The trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd resumes on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, and there are multiple options to watch the proceedings. The former Minneapolis police officer is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after pinning George Floyd to the ground with his knee for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests, leading to mass demonstrations against police brutality and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. If convicted of the most serious charge, Chauvin could face up to 15 years in prison, under sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts. Also Read: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd's Murder, Released on $1 Million Bond For the most part, those wanting to watch the proceedings as they happen will need to stream them online, as coverage of the trial throughout the day will primarily exist on digital platforms. CBS News will have a live feed from its Minneapolis station, WCCO, available via CBSN, its free streaming news platform. Meanwhile, ABC News plans to cover every minute of the legal proceeding on its ABC News Live online streaming service. ABC News Digital will also offer viewers a live blog for the opening and closing statements, along with the jury’s verdict. CNN will also offer a live feed of the trial online, but is expected to air certain portions of the trial live on air. CBS will also offer television reporting on programs such as “CBS Evening News” and “CBS This Morning,” while ABC’s television news reporting will be led by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir. On Monday, Fox News sent afternoon anchor Martha MacCallum to Minneapolis and plans to air her 3 p.m. hour live on location. NBC News will rely on reporting from Gabe Gutierrez and Shaq Brewster that will also be aired on MSNBC and NBC News Now. WarnerMedia’s HLN will offer all-day coverage of the trial live on television each day between 10 a.m. ET and 6 p.m., anchored by Mike Galanos. On the opening day of the trial, lawyers presented opening arguments, featuring numerous photographs and videos of the killing, and the prosecution began its case with testimony from three witnesses. Read original story Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Day 2: How to Watch and Livestream At TheWrap
Minneapolis 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry said she felt a "gut instinct" that "something was not right" as she watched police officers hold George Floyd on the ground with a knee on his neck.Why it matters: Scurry is the first witness to testify in the nationally televised trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder and manslaughter charges.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I first asked if the screens were frozen," Scurry said today. "I was told that it was not frozen."Audio from her call with a police supervisory sergeant, to notify him of police use of force per department rules, was played in court today."[Y]ou can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up," she told the sergeant, who didn't immediately respond to the scene, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported last June."I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't said anything to me yet," she said.Between the lines: "Chauvin’s trial is being livestreamed, a first in Minnesota, by order of the judge and over the objections of the prosecution," AP notes."Judge Peter Cahill ordered that cameras be allowed largely because of the pandemic and the required social distancing that meant there would be almost no room for spectators in the courtroom."The bottom line: Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said "the state will prove that Chauvin's conduct was a 'substantial cause' of Floyd's death and inflicted 'without regard for Mr. Floyd's life,'" the Minneapolis Star Tribune notes.Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson countered by arguing that Chauvin “did exactly what he was trained to do over the course of his 19-year career.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
On the third day of the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, 19-year-old Christopher Martin took the stand as a witness. Martin was working as a cashier at Cup Foods, the store in front of which George Floyd was arrested and died last May. Alongside Martin's testimony, the prosecution played previously never-before-seen footage from the store's security camera, which showed Floyd interacting with other customers and employees before purchasing cigarettes from Martin moments before the incident took place. #BREAKING: New security video of #GeorgeFloyd moments before his death shown for the first time in court. Floyd can be seen in the Cup Foods where he allegedly purchased a pack of cigarettes with a fake $20 bill. WATCH LIVE – MN v. #DerekChauvin https://t.co/bis122QdFc pic.twitter.com/kPcm5a9flv — Court TV (@CourtTV) March 31, 2021 Martin can be seen holding up Floyd's $20 bill to the light after receiving it, but they completed the transaction and Floyd left the store to return to his vehicle. Because he suspected the bill was counterfeit, Martin said he went and back and forth over whether to just put the cigarette purchase on his employee tab, or tell the manager. He did the latter, and was told to go outside and tell Floyd to come back into the store, but he and other co-workers were not able to convince Floyd to do so. Martin testified that he did ultimately offer to cover the cost, but the store decided to call the police, anyway. "If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," Martin said, adding that he did not think Floyd knowingly passed a counterfeit bill. During Derek Chauvin's trial, Cup Foods clerk Christopher Martin described watching George Floyd's fatal arrest and feeling "disbelief and guilt." "If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," he said when asked why he felt that way. pic.twitter.com/qZi99ZhPVp — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaWhy Democrats' infrastructure bill could end up a long way from the plan Biden introduces
ABC’s Linsey Davis speaks with defense attorney and former police officer Daniel Herbert about Derek Chauvin’s defense and what “reasonable” police force could look like.
The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis, and it represents a moment of grave importance in the fight against police brutality and abuse of power.
