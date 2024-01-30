Watch live: New testimony in Jennifer Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial

Jennifer Crumbley returns to an Oakland County courtroom Tuesday for the fourth day of testimony in her trial on involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from her son murdering four people at Oxford High School in November 2021.

Monday's highlights included video of authorities' first interview with Jennifer and James Crumbley, who goes on trial on the same charges in March. The parents, who had been summoned to the school earlier in the day, expressed regret for leaving their son at the school. Ethan Crumbley, who has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, opened fire just two hours after meeting with his parents and counselors.

A school counselor also told jurors Monday why the school permitted the teen to stay in class after seeing his disturbing drawing on a math sheet and concerns about his mental health.

Watch the livestream here.

