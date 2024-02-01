Watch live: Testimony resumes in Jennifer Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial

After testimony took a salacious turn Wednesday, with Jennifer Crumbley agreeing to let jurors know she had an affair with a prosecution witness who testified about their messages after the Oxford High School massacre, prosecutors will move toward wrapping up their case.

The messages showed her distress about her son and the impact on her life, along with anger toward school officials.

Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter as prosecutors seek to hold her and her husband, James, who goes on trial in March, for the four murders committed by their son on Nov. 30, 2021. Prosecutors allege that the couple knew their son was mentally troubled and bought him a gun that he used in the shooting rather than getting him professional help.

The case is the first to put parents on trial over a school shooting, and has drawn national interest.

