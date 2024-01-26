Watch live: Testimony resumes in Jennifer Crumbley's involuntary manslaughter trial

Jennifer Crumbley's trial on involuntary manslaughter charges, the first like it in U.S. history seeking to hold a parent accountable for a school shooting, resumes at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Day One showed the high stakes and tension of the case, with lawyers shouting at times, and the defendant breaking down in tears when she saw, for the first time, video of her son's rampage at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to murdering four students and injuring seven other people, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Now, his parents, jailed since three days after the shooting face their own trials, with James Crumbley set for trial March 5 on the same charges as his wife.

Watch the livestream of courtroom proceedings from Pontiac here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Watch live: Jennifer Crumbley's involuntary manslaughter trial resumes