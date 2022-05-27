Watch replay: DPS gives Texas school shooting updates Friday near Robb Elementary

The Texas Department of Public Safety hosted a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. to address the latest developments in the deadly Texas school shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

DPS Director Steven McCraw share with the media the latest updates from the ongoing investigation.

The press conference was held near Robb Elementary, where the shooting occurred.

Details on Texas school shooting

As of Friday morning, one of three children being treated at University Hospital in San Antonio has been released.

Still being treated, according to the hospital:

A 10-year-old girl in serious condition.

A 9-year-old girl in good condition.

The shooter's 66-year-old grandmother, who had been shot in the face before the gunman took her pickup to the school, also remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in shooting.

