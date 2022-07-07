Watch live Thursday: Feds discuss Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of killing Anna Moriah Wilson

Federal authorities will discuss the June 29 capture of Kaitlin Marie Armstrong after she was found at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Costa Rica. Armstrong, who is accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in East Austin on May 11, eluded law enforcement for more than a month.

Armstrong also faces a charge of unlawful flight to evade prosecution. Authorities allege that she used a false name and a fraudulent passport to flee the U.S., and then changed her appearance while on the run. Armstrong has since been booked into Travis County Jail and is being held with bail set at $3.5 million for the murder charge and $3,500 for a charge of theft of services.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday. An embed of the live stream will be added to this story as soon as it is available.

