Watch live: Travis County DA speaks after 9 APD officers charged with excessive force

Travis County District Attorney José Garza is scheduled to hold a press conference after charges against nine Austin police officers were brought by a grand jury Thursday afternoon.

The state grand jury indictment is tied to allegations of excessive force during the protests in the city in May 2020 following officer-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Michael Ramos a month prior in Austin. More than three dozen people went to the hospital for treatment from their sustained injuries.

It is not immediately clear which cases certain officers face charges for following an investigation by the grand jury.

Garza's press conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. An embed of the live stream will be added to this story as soon as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Travis County DA press conference after Austin police officers charged