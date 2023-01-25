Watch Live: Trial begins for two charged in Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman's death

The trial for two men, accused of killing a Nashville nurse in a suspected road-rage incident in December 2020, will begin today.

Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was found shot to death in the driver's seat of her car after her car wrecked along Interstate 440 during her commute to work.

Devaunte Lewis Hill, 23, and James Cowan, 30, were each charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case after a tip to police identified the men.

Watch live here.

More Coverage

Who was Caitlyn Kaufman? Nursing came natural to daughter with Music City dream

What we know: How the shooting unfolded

How Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were charged: A $65,000 reward may have helped lead to the tip that identified the two men

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Caitlyn Kaufman trial: Livestream in Nashville nurse shooting