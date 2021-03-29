Watch live as trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer Derek Chauvin begins

(AFP)

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd last May, will begin today in one of the biggest civil rights cases in a generation.

The anger and grief over the death of Mr Floyd ignited some of the largest protests for racial justice in US history after footage of Mr Chauvin kneeling on the Black man’s neck was shared widely online.

Mr Chauvin faces three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. The murder charges could carry 40 and 25 year sentences, respectively.

The former police officer has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The key questions at the trial will be whether the former police officer caused George Floyd’s death and whether his actions were reasonable.

For the unintentional second-degree murder charge, prosecutors have to prove Mr Chauvin‘s conduct was a “substantial causal factor” in Mr Floyd’s death, and that Mr Chauvin was committing felony assault at the time.

For third-degree murder, they must prove that Mr Chauvin‘s actions caused Mr Floyd’s death, and were reckless and without regard for human life.

The manslaughter charge requires proof that Mr Chauvin caused Mr Floyd’s death through negligence that created an unreasonable risk.