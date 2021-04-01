Watch live as trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer enters fourth day

Eliza Ketcher
·1 min read
(Pool Court TV)
(Pool Court TV)

Jurors will return to the courtroom on Thursday after being shown video footage of George Floyd during his fatal arrest last year, as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin enters its fourth day.

Jurors were shown video of George Floyd pleading almost 30 times that he could not breathe and calling for his mother in the minutes leading up to his death.

Police video played in court on day three of the trial revealed that after an ambulance took the 46-year-old victim away, Chauvin, who had pinned his knee to the victim’s neck, defended himself to a bystander by saying Floyd was “a sizable guy” and “probably on something”.

The day ended with the jury watching videos of Floyd’s arrest and death repeatedly for more than an hour, each captured from a different angle by the body-cameras worn by the responding officers.

Witness Charles McMillian, 61, became emotional and sobbed uncontrollably after the prosecution showed video of the police struggling to get Floyd into the patrol car and calling for his mother.

