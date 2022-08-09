Watch live: After Trump raid, supporters with signs, loud music cruise past Mar-A-Lago

A small crowd gathered across the street from the Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida Monday night as cars drove by honking after former former president Donald Trump said federal agents raided the his home in Palm Beach.

Two people familiar with the investigation said the FBI is involved in the search, which connected to documents Trump removed last year from the White House.

In a statement, Trump did not say why the agents appeared to be at his Florida property but added that "this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

The essentials: What's happening at Trump's Mar-A-Lago home? Was the FBI there? Answers to your questions

A live feed from Reuters news service showed local police guarding the entrance and cars driving by, with some voicing and showcase their opinion on Trump.

Watch it live here:

LIVE: View of Mar-a-Lago after Trump said FBI agents raided his Florida home LIVE: View of Mar-a-Lago after Trump said FBI agents raided his Florida homeFormer U.S. President Trump made a statement saying FBI agents raided the Palm Beach, Florida, property and broke into his safe.#Reuters #News #Live #Trump #FBI #MaraLago #Raid Posted by Reuters on Monday, August 8, 2022

Look inside Mar-A-Lago

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Live stream shows Mar-a-lago, Trump calls FBI raid 'not necessary'