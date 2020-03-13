Watch live: Trump speaks from White House as emergency declaration likely

President Trump announced he's holding a press conference on Friday, shortly before the markets close for the week, as his administration takes more steps to address the escalating coronavirus crisis. The president is likely to declare a national emergency, sources told CBS News. He is likely to invoke the Stafford Act, enabling him to increase funding for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) efforts.

"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!" he tweeted Friday morning.

The vice president, Mike Pence, will be joining him.

How to watch Trump's press conference

What: President Trump holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

Date: Friday, March 13, 2020

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: The White House Rose Garden

Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

The president continues to tout his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic but has faced strong criticism amid coronavirus testing failures.

As the virus spreads, American life is being altered by cancellations, postponements and closures.

The president's last televised appearance was on Wednesday, when he gave an Oval Office address to the nation that resulted in confusion. He announced European travel restrictions and mistakenly announced trade restrictions.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since 1987 and trading was halted briefly as markets plunged. On Friday, Wall Street regained its footing.

There were more than 1,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Trump administration still can't say exactly how many people have been tested for the virus.

Amid the outbreak, Disney World is closing. Broadway is shutting its doors. Schools are closing and large gatherings are being banned. The Boston Marathon and the Masters Tournament are now postponed, according to announcements made Friday.

The Black Crowes' Robinson brothers talk music and family

Ted Cruz self-quarantines again over second coronavirus contact

Murder-suicide leads to a second chance for young D.C. woman