Watch live: Tulsa police address mass shooting in St. Francis hospital building

The Tulsa Police Department has scheduled a 10:15 a.m. press conference to address the latest developments in the hospital mass shooting Wednesday that resulted in the deaths of five people, including the gunman.

Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed Wednesday the number of dead. He said the gunman died apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tulsa police: '4 innocents, one shooter" dead at St. Francis Health System Natalie Medical Building

Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler said the gunman was targeting a specific doctor. The gunman began shooting after not finding him.

"I'm getting that from some different sources" including a police official, he told The Oklahoman.

"We saw Uvalde, Texas. We saw Buffalo, New York," he said, referencing other recent mass shootings. "And you would never dream that something like this would happen in our sleepy little town."

Nolan Clay of The Oklahoman contributed to this report.

