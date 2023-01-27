The family of 29-year-old man Tyre Nichols who died Jan. 10, three days after being arrested by Memphis Police in an incident that is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, spoke during a press conference Friday morning.

The video of the incident is expected to be released Friday evening.

Five former Memphis Police officers were charged Thursday in the death of Nichols and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Watch live: Tyre Nichols' family speaks ahead of video release