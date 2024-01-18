Watch live: Uvalde shooting report discussed by Merrick Garland, DOJ officials

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Justice officials are scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday to discuss their report on law enforcement's failures tied to their response to the Uvalde shooting.

The May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary was the deadliest in Texas history, leaving 19 students and two teachers dead. Over 370 law enforcement officers responded to the shooting.

The DOJ's nearly 500-page report comes after the agency collected and reviewed more than 14,000 pieces of data and documentation. Federal investigators also conducted more than 260 interviews with people involved or affected, including police officers, elected officials, hospital workers and survivors.

“The goal is that this report provides answers to those directly impacted, while also conveying recommendations and lessons learned to the nation.”

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Central Time in Uvalde. Watch it here:

Scenes from Uvalde as families meet to review report

