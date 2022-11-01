Watch Live: Victim impact statements precede sentencing of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

FORT LAUDERDALE — Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will sentence Nikolas Cruz to life in prison this week for killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018

Jurors voted to spare Cruz's life in October, a decision that was met with dismay and disgust by the victims' family members. Many are expected to speak Tuesday and Wednesday before Scherer passes the sentence.

While jurors found that the aggravating factors like Cruz's cold and calculated behavior were sufficient to warrant a possible death penalty, at least one believed they were outweighed by mitigating circumstances, like Cruz's troubled upbringing, his age, or his struggles with mental illness.

Why did Cruz get life and not death?: Execution is front and center in wake of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial and sentencing

Parkland shooter sentence: Key moments, everything to know about trial

Remember the victims: Seventeen killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Their decision comes more than four years after the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida — the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history — and concludes the nearly three-monthlong trial.

Follow below for live updates throughout Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Attorneys quarrel over statements critiquing Cruz's defense counsel

Max Schachter, whose son Alex bled to death at his desk, said he's sickened by Cruz's team of defense attorneys. Cruz hunted down children and staff, he said, tortured them, "blew their heads apart like a water balloon."

"That creature has no redeemable value," he said. How could he not deserve the death penalty?

His attitude toward the defense echoes that of family members who spoke before him. Once Schachter returned to his seat, Cruz's lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill objected to the sentiment.

"I did my job, and every member of this team did their jobs," she told the judge. "And we should not personally be attacked for that."

Story continues

Everyone facing a criminal charge under the U.S. justice system is entitled to a defense. That defense must be robust and, in cases like Cruz, seek to spare a person's life from the ultimate penalty.

McNei asked Scherer to preclude the victims' families from threatening the defense team and their loved ones. Carolyn McCann, a prosecutor, rebutted the request, calling the statements appropriate.

"The victims have every right to express themselves," she said. "What the defense is doing is illegal, to try to curtail these victims' rights under the law, and it is unconscionable."

Many of these families delivered impact statements earlier in the trial, but the nature of those were different than Tuesday's. They had to adhere to strict rules and be approved ahead of time. Today's statements were not vetted first, McCann said, as is each victim's right at this stage in the trial.

The judge made note of McNeill's objection but did not ask upcoming speakers to amend their statements, as the defense attorney had asked.

'I am broken': Parkland shooter's defense attorneys condemned in victim impact statements

Prayers for torment and torture during the gunman's prison sentence were common among the families' statements. None said they could fathom three jurors' decision to spare his life.

If the worst mass shooter to go to trial doesn't deserve execution, who does? asked Patricia Oliver, the mother of Joaquin Oliver. Joaquin was among those who flooded out of their third-floor classrooms at the sound of the fire alarm, only to meet Cruz at the end of the hall.

Jurors showed more compassion to the gunman than he did her son, Joaquin's mother said. She was the first to address the gunman's team of public defenders, who she said exhibited "shameful, despicable behavior."

Evil is in Cruz's system, Oliver said, so it's in theirs now, too. She's beyond feeling anger — all she has now is emptiness and grief.

"I am broken," Oliver said, and she pointed to her son's killer and to each of his attorneys. "I am broken," point. "I am broken," point. "I am broken."

She thought the devil didn't exist until death put him in front of her, Oliver said. Joaquin's sister put her head in her hands as her mother described the splatter of Joaquin's blood in the halls of Stoneman Douglas.

She wished bad karma, sleepless nights and regret on all those who defended Cruz. Tom Hoyer, whose son Luke was shot to death in the first-floor hallway, fist-bumped Patricia as she returned to her seat in the courtroom gallery.

Gena Hoyer holds a photograph of her son, Luke, who was killed in the 2018 shootings, as she awaits the verdict in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Cruz, who plead guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder in the 2018 shootings, is the most lethal mass shooter to stand trial in the U.S. He was previously sentenced to 17 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for 17 additional counts of attempted murder for the students he injured that day.

Meghan Petty, whose 14-year-old sister Alaina was killed, said the gunman has gotten everything he wanted — save for three more victims (his goal, he said, was 20). Alaina died afraid, hiding behind a desk on a dirty classroom floor with a bullet in her heart.

Cruz fired 139 rounds of ammunition, Petty said, during his rampage at Stoneman Douglas. That's 138 chances after his first bullet to stop. He could've stopped after the first classroom, she said, after the first floor, the first magazine. He didn't until 17 were dead, and the remaining students had fled.

Their deaths don't matter "because his life wasn't cupcakes, rainbows and sunshine," Petty said. He'll spend the rest of his life with a roof over his head, while Petty spends hers with Alaina's body beneath her feet.

'Burn in Hell': Victims' loved ones speak to gunman directly

Debra Hixon addressed her husband's killer directly.

"I wish nothing for you today," she said. "After today, I don't care what happens to you."

Cruz was masked and unblinking. He shot Chris Hixon, the Stoneman Douglas athletic director who confronted him on the first floor of the freshman building, then circled back and shot him again once Hixon crawled into an alcove in the hallway for cover.

People are born looking like their parents, and they die looking like their decisions, Hixon's sister, Natalie Hixson, told the gunman. Her brother died a hero, she said.

Theresa Robinovitz, Alyssa Alhadeff's grandmother, said she has an idea for how the gunman might spend his life in prison: Write a book about how he and his defense counsel "beat the judicial system and got away with murder."

How could the slaying of 17 people not warrant the death penalty? she asked.

"I hope your ever-breathing moment here on Earth is miserable," she said. "Repent for your sins, Nikolas. And burn in hell."

Many of the families looked as though they're dressed for a funeral. Alyssa's grandfather, David Robinovitz, made a point to not address the gunman by name, calling him instead "Parkland murderer."

When the gunman dies, the grandfather said, he hopes his ashes are thrown into a landfill.

"You know why?" he asked. "Because garbage to garbage."

Court is back in session for the first of the Parkland shooter's two-day sentencing hearing. Before the gunman is sentenced to life in prison without parole, his victims' families will get a chance to speak. https://t.co/ETcPw08ik2 — Hannah Phillips (@haphillips96) November 1, 2022

Stoneman Douglas teacher Stacey Lippel has a scar on her arm and the memory of the gunman aiming at her on Feb. 14, 2018. She's a different person now, she said. Broken and altered, fearful, damaged, guilted, sad.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about that horrible day," she said.

Lippel held her classroom door open and shepherded students inside while the gunman fired at them from the end of the hall. The judge thanked her before she stepped away from the podium.

"You were a hero to those children that day," Scherer said.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz: Families give statements before sentencing