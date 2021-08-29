Watch this live video of Hurricane Ida striking New Orleans

Francis Agustin
·1 min read
hurricane ida bourbon street
A man rides a bicycle in Bourbon Street at the French Quarter ahead of Hurricane Ida, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. August 29, 2021. Marco Bello/REUTERS

  • This live video shows Hurricane Ida hitting New Orleans with high winds and heavy rains.

  • The EarthCam livestream shows an empty Bourbon Street experiencing the Category 4 storm.

  • Hurricane Ida is hitting the New Orleans area 16 years to the day of Hurricane Katrina's landfall.

A camera from EarthCam, a livestreaming webcam network, is currently perched on the second floor of the Cats Meow balcony overlooking an empty Bourbon Street.

Since the camera began streaming, torrential rainfall and the sound of thunder has intensified. In the video, outdoor furniture shook and store signs swayed as wind speeds picked up. You can watch the live video below:

Another video, shot by stormchasers SevereStudios, shows multiple live feeds of strong wind surges and heavy rain in multiple Louisiana cities, including Raceland, Galliano, and Grand Isle.

Hurricane Ida is hitting the New Orleans area 16 years to the day of Hurricane Katrina's landfall.

The Category 4 storm is reported to be reaching maximum wind speeds of 150 mph, and it is expected to reach more areas of Louisiana and western Mississippi through Sunday night and Monday.

The hurricane is expected to cause extensive power outages in the Gulf coast region and more than $200 billion in property damage. Local government officials have asked citizens in the Louisiana area to seek shelter and conserve power as emergency services respond to the community.

Read More: Live Updates: Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as a 'catastrophic' Category 4 storm

