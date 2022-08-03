Watch: Live video of Yaser Said murder trial; Texas father accused of killing teen daughters

The murder trial of Yaser Said resumed Wednesday morning in a Dallas courtroom.

The North Texas man is accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, in 2008 in Irving.

Prosecutors say the father was possessive and controlling, and went on the run for 12 years after the killings until investigators tracked him down. The defense contends the investigation was botched.

On Wednesday, jurors heard a 911 call in which Sarah said her father shot her and she was dying.

Other witnesses Wednesday have included police investigators and the victims’ boyfriends.

