WATCH LIVE: WFLANow’s coverage of Gasparilla 2024

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Shiver me timbers! Argh you ready for Gasparilla 2024?

The pirates have arrived in Tampa and are planning to invade the city in search of the key to the city.

For those looking to join in on the plunder, the Jose Gasparilla ship will depart from the Port of Tampa Bay around noon. A fleet of hundreds of smaller vessels will follow closely behind.

The Jose Gasparilla ship will dock at the Tampa Convention Center on Franklin Street around 1 p.m. There, the buccaneers will disembark and invade the city, demanding Mayor Jane Castor surrender the key to the city to Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s heroic captain.

The pirates will take the key and celebrate with a victory parade down Bayshore Boulevard — sharing their wealth of beads and booty along the way.

This year, about 140 elaborate floats, Krewes, marching bands and the infamous Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla will march along the 4.5-mile parade route, beginning at Bay to Bay and Bayshore and ending at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

The Gasparilla parade has been a tradition in Tampa since 1904 when the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla first hosted it. To date, it’s considered the nation’s third-largest parade behind Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

To follow along on the action in real time, click here.

